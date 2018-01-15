Bryan Acheampong Vows To Turn Kwahu Into A Tourism Centre

Related Stories The member of Parliament for Abetifi, Mr. Bryan Acheampong has promised the people of Kwahu Abetifi that he will turn the place into a tourist centre.



He intends to make the place an affordable option for Ghanaians who travel to Dubai, France, London and other parts of the world for recreational purposes.



Mr. Acheampong said this after the three-day annual Bliss On the Hills concert held on the Chief’s Palace Street, during the just ended Christmas festivities.



The MP opined that, such a move to turn Kwahu Abetifi to a tourist centre will create jobs for the inhabitants of the area as well as provide an alternative to Ghanaians and foreigners to organise parties, conferences, and other social activities.



The Bliss on the Hills concert treated over 30,000 patrons who throng the concert grounds to a three-day show on December 24, 25 and 26. Each day was dedicated to a different genre of music, namely Highlife, Gospel and Afro beat/ Reggae Dancehall .



In all, 30 Ghanaian musicians including Nana Ampadu, Gyedy Blay Ambolley, Bessa Simons, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Ebony Reigns, Gifty Osei, S.P. Kofi Sarpong, Ernest Opoku among other stars performed at the concert.



According to the event organiser, Kwesi Ernest, the concert gave inhabitants of the area quality entertainment during the Christmas holidays. Bliss On the Hills aims to be an annual event every Christmas season.



The concert was organised by Media Excel Productions alongside Evolution and financed by Mr. Bryan Acheampong.