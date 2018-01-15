Gospel Arts Should Stay Away From Alcohol - Philipa Baafi Urges

Related Stories Gospel musician, Philipa Baafi has condemned Gospel arts who indulge in alcoholism.



According to him, there are some gospel acts who before they perform during programmes will have to take alcohol.



“I will not dispute that fact and it is not only the females, the males are also into the act. It is a human institution and we have bad nuts in there. It’s not only alcohol but people are involved in other things. But my brother, why will you take alcohol before you perform? Our bible indicates that we should be filled with the holy spirit so certainly, the holy spirit will lead you to perform so why should you drink before you perform”, she said in an interview on an online radio station in the Central Region.



She therefore is warning gospel arts to desist from taking alcohol since God abhors such behaviour, particularly for a person who has devoted him/herself to propagate the gospel through music.



Philipa Baafi advised her colleagues in the gospel industry to be wary of their actions.



The songstress is out with her latest album dubbed "Jesus Bless Me Kulem".







