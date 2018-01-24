Akoo Nana Embarks On Empowerment & Entrepreneurship Movement At Kasoa

Related Stories Ghanaian award winning Afrobeat Musician, Akoo Nana (son of Kasoa), who is making a large impact in Africa's music scene through his authentic style and captivating stage craft, has returned home with an empowerment and entrepreneurship movement.



With the support of the Chief and the people of Kasoa especially the big boys and the youth, Akoo Nana homecoming and launch of Money Making Movement is slated for Saturday 27th January 2018 at Remy’s Lodge off the Kasoa-Winneba Road.



Akoo Nana and the Money Making Movement would be very grateful to have the support of the youth of Kasoa and the media to champion this great movement.



The movement with the blessing of the Chief of Kasoa, MP and the Big Boys of Kasoa, are expected to influence the youth of Kasoa positively in areas of empowerment, education and community service.



According to Akoo Nana, he believes that “uniting the youth of Kasoa for entrepreneurship skills development and organization of charity, health and educational activities will go a long way to affect the community positively thus Kasoa may not be referred to as a ‘Shithole’ in future” he stated.



After a successful Press Launch, the team has scheduled a Health Walk with youth of Kasoa on Sunday 21st January 2018 from Westhills Mall through Bodwaesi Road, Obom Road and Kasoa township to final destination at Remy's Lodge. The Health walks starts at 10am and expects to attract over 1,000 youth from Kasoa, Big Boys of Kasoa, media, security, etc.



The health walk will then be followed by the big day, Akoo Nana Homecoming and Launch of Money Making Movement Event on Saturday 27th January 2018 from 1pm to midnight with several activities planned for the day such as a convoy through the Kasoa township, courtesy call on the chief of Kasoa, launch of Akoo Nana EP with a song dedicated to the youth of Kasoa, launch of Money Making Movement and a Mini Concert with Akoo Nana, with support from upcoming musicians in Kasoa .