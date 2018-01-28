'I Regret Going After A Demon' - Actor

Related Stories Veteran actor, Psalm Adjetefio, popularly known as TT, has admitted he committed adultery with a lady when his marriage hit the rocks.



According to the actor, whenever, he remembered what the mistress did to his children, he regrets ever going in for her.



Speaking on the Delay Show, the actor said when his marriage hit the rocks, the said mistress came to him to learn from him since he was experienced in acting.



He then left his matrimonial home and followed the lady to Cape Coast to seek greener pastures. ‘I didn’t know I was going after a demon’, he said bitterly.



Recounting the story in tears, ‘TT’ said the mistress maltreated his children whenever he was not at home. He remarked that, ‘if I had known of the maltreatment earlier, I would have been serving a life sentence because I would have murdered the lady’ since he was made aware later.



This in turn led to a break in communication between him and his children which he said was now stable. Although he said he had apologized several times to his children, he apologized yet again repeatedly on the show asking his children for forgiveness.



When questioned on his health, he said ‘Now that I am sick, it is those same children who are taking care of me’ (in tears).



Commenting on the incident, he advised married couples to be patient when their marriages are not rosy. He added, ‘I pray that no man goes that way, forsaking your children and going after a demon of a woman. Learn from my experience. Don’t do it. You’ll regret.’



The actor rose to fame when he featured on the popular TV series ‘Taxi Driver’ in the early 2000s.