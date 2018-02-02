|
|
|
|
|
|
Dr. Osei Kwame Despite cuts Birthday Cake with wife, Ewurama and brother Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong at the inauguration of the 3 Ultra-modern Children’s Block Complex at 37 Military Hospital today.
#UTVNEWS #HappyBirthday
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|