 
 

 Home   >   Showbiz   >   General Entertainment   >   201802   >   Dr. Osei Kwame 'Despite' Cuts Birthday Cake with Wife






Dr. Osei Kwame 'Despite' Cuts Birthday Cake with Wife
 
<< Prev  |  
 
02-Feb-2018  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 
Dr. Osei Kwame Despite cuts Birthday Cake with wife, Ewurama and brother Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong at the inauguration of the 3 Ultra-modern Children’s Block Complex at 37 Military Hospital today.

#UTVNEWS #HappyBirthday
 





 
 
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 