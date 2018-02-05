I Do Not Know His New Wife...Ex Wife Of Ras Mubarak Breaks Silence

Related Stories Rasheeda Adams, former wife of Kumbungu MP Ras Mubarak, has said she filed for divorce due to the lawmaker’s “extremely abusive behaviour”.



She, however, did not explain what she meant by “extremely abusive behaviour”.



Mr Mubarak got married to another woman, Huseina Mubarak, over the weekend.



The new marriage, according to Rasheeda, sparked an avalanche of sympathy calls from well-wishers, a situation that she said compelled her to speak on the matter.



In a Facebook post, Rasheeda said: “I woke up this morning to a barrage of calls sympathising with me because my ‘husband’, Ras Mubarak, took a second wife. “I wish to categorically state that this information is wrong. I have refrained from commenting on this issue because I believe my time and energy would be put to better use by working hard and nurturing my children. “However, it has gotten to a point where I am avoiding business calls just so I do not have to speak to another ‘sympathiser’” she wrote.



Rasheeda explained further that: “I was married to Mr. Mubarak, which resulted in two beautiful children. [The] said marriage has been over for more than a year, as we are now in court over custody matters. The marriage ended due to extremely abusive behaviour from Mr. Mubarak towards me. We have not lived together for the last 1 year.



She continued: “For those who were ‘kind’ enough to call me to solicit for information: No, I do not know his new wife. Don’t ask me if she is his sister, I don’t know. Yes, I’m fine with it. The Ashantis have a proverb to wit: ‘After one pushes an old lady, where she falls is not one’s ‘business’. A man cannot have a second wife when he does not have a first, and I AM NOT HIS WIFE.



“I am very happy for him as the father of my children and wish him marital bliss so he can completely forget my existence. I feel nothing but relief. Finally, I would be grateful if my former colleagues in the media would verify their facts before putting them out. It will save us all a great deal of stress. Thank you.”



Meanwhile Mr Mubarak has also said he has only one wife.



According to him, he married his latest wife after Rasheeda “packed out” of their home and filed for divorce.



Responding to media reports that he has married a second wife, Mr Mubarak wrote on his Facebook page that: “I've just woken up to news that I married an additional wife yesterday. Let me put it on record that - though I am unapologetically a believer in polygamy and my religion, and my proud Dagbon tradition and culture permit polygamy - I just remarried yesterday after my wife then, packed out and sued for divorce a few weeks before the 2016 election. “While we appreciate the media interest in reporting what is news, we wish to encourage the media to report what is factual. Mrs. Huseina Mubarak - my new and only wife - and I, are very grateful to colleagues from the NDC and NPP, friends, family and everyone who supported us in diverse ways.



“May God bless us all and strengthen every marriage.”