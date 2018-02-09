I Have Lost My Queen – Ebony’s Mother

Related Stories Heartbroken mother of popular dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns is inconsolable following the sudden demise of her daughter.



Madam Beatrice Oppong is traumatized and shocked after bidding her daughter goodbye who was in a hurry to return to Accra to enable her travel the next day.



“I just returned from the UK so I gave her all the things I bought for her only to hear she is dead” she bemoaned.



All family members in their house at Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo region are weeping and wailing when they were informed of her death.



Popular dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns born has died in a gruesome road accident that occurred late Thursday evening on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.



According to police, the 20-year-old singer and two military officers were on board a Jeep with registration AS 497—16 from Sunyani heading towards Kumasi when it collided head-on with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi.



The two military occupants also died later at the Bechem Government Hospital after they were rushed there DSP John Adusei, Mankraso District Commander, confirmed.



Her distraught mother in an interview on Adom FM Friday said she felt something will go wrong so she persuaded her daughter to say.



“I told my daughter to spend the night with me but she was so much in a hurray to return to Accra so she did not even finish the jollof rice I cooked for her. Oh!!! I have lost my queen” he stressed.



Aunty B as she is affectionately called bid her daughter farewell and called on God to have mercy on her soul.