Manager Of Ebony Breaks Silence

Manager of Ebony Reigns, Bullet has broken his silence on the death of the dancehall diva, Ebony Reigns.



The CEO of Ruff Town Records/Midas Touch Inc., who was disheartened about the unfortunate death of the award-winning artiste posted a touching message on his Instagram page to pay his tribute to the late dancehall songstress.



“From the bottom of my heart you know i always wanted the best for u. May the Lord keep you safe wherever you are. I love you my Bony.” Bullet posted on his Instagram page.

The ‘Maame Hwe’ crooner died in a motor accident at Nyame Bekyere near Abesim in the Brong Ahafo Region Thursday night.



The jeep with registration number AS 497-15 in which Ebony was travelling rammed into a VIP bus.



Two other passengers including a uniformed military officer on board the jeep also died. The driver is, however, said to be receiving treatment at the Bechem Government Hospital.



Her colleagues in the music industry and fans across the country have been mourning her death.