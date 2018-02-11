Arrest Pastors Who Predict Celebrities’ Death – K.K Fosu To Government

Related Stories Highlife legend, K.K Fosu has called on the government of Ghana to arrests all prophets and pastors who come out publicly to predict the deaths of celebrities in the country.



His call comes on the back of the untimely death of female dancehall act, Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, known in showbiz as Ebony.



Zionfelix.net understands that there have been some claims that some men of God and other colleagues in the industry foretold the sad death of the 20-year-old ‘Sponsor’ hitmaker.



This has not gone down well with Kaakyire Kwame Fosu who believes that such assertions put fear and panic in the lives of these celebs.



K.K Fosu who called on Dr. Can’s Saturday Morning Show on Happy FM to voice out his frustrations sounded very emotional and angry about the topic and pleaded with the government to arrest all those pastors to deter others from doing same.



Ebony Reigns was confirmed dead on the 9th of February, 2018 at Mankranso after a fatal gory accident which claimed not only the Rufftown Records artiste’s life but that of her close friend identified as Franky and a military man also identified as Francis Atisu Vondee.