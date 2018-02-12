Shatta Wale Is A “Mouth Piece Of God” - Prophet

Related Stories Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah will not die as prophesied by some men of God after the ill-timed death of his fellow dancehall artiste, Ebony.



According to the man of God whose video went viral for predicting Ebony’s death, Shatta Wale will one day join the clergy.



His comment comes after the controversial dancehall artiste cautioned some men of God to desist from prophesying he will die soon.



He says if he is alive by December, he will march together with his Shatta Movement members to burn down the churches of those ‘fake’ pastors.



Shatta Wale said the only person who will stop him from taking such an action is the President.



In a video posted on Facebook, he warned that no one should play ‘chacha’ [gamble] with his life because he is a "pro" when it comes to such "hide and seek games".



But Prophet Richard Gyimah who was speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show dubbed ‘Ghana Montie’ noted that Shatta Wale should not worry over ‘fake’ prophecies and advised that ‘he should be cautious with his kind of words on pastors’



“Shatta, Shatta, Shatta, this young man is a mouth piece of God. He will one day join us to preach the word. He is one of the potentials in the country with wonderful talent,” The prophet said.