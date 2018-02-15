I Am Encouraged When People Say I Am Illuminati – Sarkodie

Related Stories Hip-Life superstar, Michael Owusu Addo, known in showbiz as Sarkodie, says he is not bothered when people think his continuous rise is because he is a member of the secret society, Illuminati.



Illuminati refers to several groups of both real and fictitious secret society perceived to be controlling events in the world.



Members of Illuminati are believed possess the deep secrets to acquiring wealth, fame and influence.



Since Sarkodie’s meteoric rise to the apex of show business in Ghana, rumours have suggested that he has joined the secret society – like many in showbiz are rumoured to have done.



Although he released a song strategically titled Illuminati in a bid to dispel the rumours, that did not seem to have worked.



Those who claim to have insight into Illuminati symbolism have also sought to criticise him for using them in his music videos.



Responding to the rumours that he is a member of the society on The Hard Truth on the Joy News channel on MultiTV, Wednesday, Sarkodie suggested that although he is not affiliated to the group, the tag makes him feel positive about his achievements.



“I take it in a positive way…For [people] to make that comparison then it should tell you where you are. I am worried more [about] people who care about me, not what is said about me…I am more worried about family members who [broke down over the Illuminati tag] and it got to them.



“That was the only reason why I did the song. But personally, I don’t care. I think it is a good situation to be in [when] people feel like there is something more than just talent that can make you who you are,” he told show host Akosua Konadu.



In the song he released to dispel the rumours, Sarkodie said he would have been an owner of an estate in Hawaii had he been a member of the secret society.



