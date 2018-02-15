It Is Advisable For Managers To Date Their Female Artiste - Says Mark Okraku-Mantey

Related Stories Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Slip Entertainment Mark Okraku-Mantey holds the strong view that it is prudent for an artiste manager to date his female artiste.



According to him, considering the country's music terrain, it is the surest way for the manager to safeguard his investments in the artistes.



While stressing that he has not dated any female artiste he has worked with in his over two decades in the music industry, Mr Okraku-Mantey says an amorous relationship between two is the way to go.



“I’m talking based on the environment as in Ghana,” the renowned producer told Hitz FM.



The head of the Creative Arts Council added that, if that is not the case, “some man will sit in his house and take decisions for you because you have invested in his wife and he will call the shots…”



“…and because your money is in there, you will conform whether it will help your investment or not,” or else the man will say she won’t work with the manager anymore.



Mark Okraku-Mantey won’t be the first manager to make such a recommendation.



CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, had also urged that managers to establish sexual relationships with their female artistes to succeed.



“Primarily, if you want to manage a female artiste successfully, you have to be in a relationship; an emotional relationship and a sexual relationship with the artiste,” he told Hitz FM.



“You won’t succeed if you don’t do that,” he stressed.



Bulldog also said he “won’t encourage a married man to be managing a female artiste because he might ruin his marriage.”



