Asamoah Gyan’s Wishes Ebony A Happy Birthday

Ebony and Asamoah Gyan Related Stories Ebony Reigns is no more but her name is still living with people.



The young songstress was killed in a gory accident a week to her 21st birthday.



The ‘Mame Hw3’ hitmaker was confirmed dead in an accident on the Kumasi-Sunyani road. She died along side two people, Franklina Nkansah and Atsu Vondee.



Ebony born on February 16th, 1997, is celebrating her birthday and Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan took to Twitter to celebrate her.



ASAMOAH GYAN

✔

@ASAMOAH_GYAN3

Happy birthday to the late Ebony.... let's celebrate her birthday with this song guys. #EbonyReignsForever https://twitter.com/OgeeTheMc/status/964416046764507141 …

8:56 AM - Feb 16, 2018 Source: ghanacrusader Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.