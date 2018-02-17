Ebony’s Brother Sings Sorrowfully To Mourn Her - VIDEO

Related Stories The song is his rendition of ‘Maame Hw3’ and it’s indeed touching as the brother shed tears intermittently as he sings. The video was spotted on the Facebook wall of Efo Quamie Gameli Agbai.



In the video, Ebony’s brother, Nana Kwarteng-Opoku, sings of how she had informed him of going to visit their mother, with the assurance that she would return.



But till now, he is still waiting for her return which is taking forever, Nana cried in the video.



He also sings of how he wishes to wake up to be told that he had been dreaming all this while and that his sister is not dead, but alive.



Nana Kwarteng-Opoku, Ebony’s elder brother also laments how his sister was treated by the public when she was alive. “A young girl like you shouldn’t have been treated the way you were treated,” Nana sings. The young man’s action shows that he has indeed been hit hard by his younger sister’s untimely death.



In an earlier interview on Joy TV, Nana Kwarteng-Opoku said forcefully that he believes his sister is not dead. According to him, he had often heard of how people who went into coma were declared dead but then came back to life later.



Therefore, he is of the firm belief that his sister is in coma and will rise up again.



“I have heard of how people who had been declared dead miraculously came back to life, and this is the time I am expecting the same miracle in my family. “My sister can’t be dead! She is alive,” Nana Kwarteng said forcefully.



Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, had her life cut short in a gory accident which also claimed the lives of two others – her bodyguard, Lance Corporal Vondee Francis Atsu, and her PA, Franklina Nkansah Kuri.



She was reportedly on her way back to Accra from Sunyani, where she had visited her mother and some family members. But the Jeep in which they were traveling collided head-on with an oncoming VIP bus, leading to their deaths.



Only the driver, Chartey Oko, survived the crash, and is currently responding to treatment at the Bechem Government Hospital in the Brong Ahafo Region. Ebony’s one week memorial has been scheduled for Sunday, February 18, 2018.





