I Prefer Dating Older Women To Young Girls – Kidi

Lynx Entertainment signed artiste, Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi has disclosed that he likes to date older women.



The ‘Odo’ hitmaker made this revelation in an interview with Delay on the Delay Show last Sunday.



According to him, older women act maturely when there are issues to be resolved.



“To be very honest, sometimes the maturity older women show is very attractive. The things older women will do is far better than people you’re of the same age with… The younger ones will only stress you.” KiDi said.



He stated that he finds it effortless around this kind of women who are mostly straight forward than most young girls.



KiDi admitted that that age variation in this regard is no problem to him at all.



When asked about the number of ladies he has dated, he was swift to say he has dated four women, adding that the last girlfriend he had was twenty-five years and they dated for just two weeks.



Detailing the physical qualities he looks out for in his choice of woman, KIDI says he likes slim women but who have “big buttocks”.