I Would’ve Loved To Adopt & Mentor Ebony – Ursula

Related Stories The Minister of Communication and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has described the late dancehall artiste as “real” and not someone who was doing music for the fame and glory.



“Ebony was real and very outspoken, a huge talent and beautiful. She was not pretending or posing to be someone she was not. People did not understand her but I saw her as real and genuine young lady who had achieved so much within a short space of time,” the Minister said while speaking on Onua FM’s morning show.



Speaking to Bright Kwesi Asempa, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful noted that there are a lot of lessons that up and coming ladies who are venturing into the arts industry could learn.



She said Ebony lived as she desired without caring about what others thought of her.



She observed that if the late artiste had paid any attention to people who criticised her, “I believe she would not have achieved so much like she did in this short time. What is important is the results.”



“She does songs that touch life. Her songs practically touched on everything, especially ‘Maame Hw3’. It is about domestic violence and it is among my favorites of her tracks.”



She encouraged young talents to emulate Ebony’s understanding of the arts. She stated that although the late songstress was controversial, she was real, and had desired to meet her in passing prior to her untimely demise.



The Communications Minister also admonished motorists to always make use of their seat belts, and that, it was not put there to beautify the vehicle, and, hence safety should be prioritized all the time.



Ebony met her untimely death while returning from visiting her mother at Sunyani.



According to eyewitness reports, the vehicle Ebony and two of her friends were traveling in collided with a bus, which was heading in the opposite direction after her driver tried avoiding a heap of sand left on the road by a contractor working on that stretch of the Sunyani-Kumasi highway.



Politics



When the Minister was asked if she would have mentored the late Ebony politically, she said, “I love her courage and intelligence; if she were still alive I would have loved to adopt her and mentor her. She would have become a great woman”.



According to the lawyer, she is in talks with other colleagues of hers to see how they can put some lady professionals together to find means of helping young women within her constituency and beyond.



“This year, I will bring together the young people in the arts industry in my constituency to see how we can give back to the society,” she said, all in Akan.