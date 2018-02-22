Dark Skin Ladies Not My Taste – Zylophon's Nana Appiah Laughs Off Rumours He 'Banged' Actress And Gave Her A Car

Related Stories The developments in the slay queen saga of 2018 continue to drop left, right and centre as every hour comes with its own news.



The latest enrollee into the ‘beef’, Nana Appiah Mensah of Zylofon Media, has also broken his silence after a social media user dragged him into it.



Mensah, who’s married with a kid, was accused of being one of the numerous ‘big men’ who banged Fella Makafui and rewarded her. In his case, he allegedly gave her a car for her troubles.



However, in a cryptic tweet sent out early Thursday, Mensah indirectly addressed the rumour via a not so subtle food metaphor.



According to him, he prefers fair skinned ladies like his beautiful wife and not dark skinned ones like Fella.



Just check out his tweet below and try and decode the metaphor…pretty savvy PR from NAM 1.