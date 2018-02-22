Banky W Celebrates Wife, Adesua On Birthday

Related Stories RnB singer, Banky W is filled with joy as he showers praises on his actress wife, Adesua Etomi-Wellington on her birthday.



The boss of Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) records took to Instagram to say ‘thank you’ to his pretty wife for numerous reasons.



“Today is #BaeDay… Susu.. on the inside and out, you are UNQUESTIONABLY the most beautiful person I know. Thank you for making me the luckiest man on earth. Thank you for loving me, and being my backbone. Thank you for going on this journey with me and making the past few months, unquestionably, the best of my life. You mean the world to me and I love you more than words could ever properly express.



“As the whole world celebrates you today, I pray that God will bless, protect and guide you. May He enlarge your coasts, grant you heart’s desires, and overwhelm you with His Grace and Favour. Happy birthday Mrs W. You were worth the wait,” he said.