Nana Oye Lithur In Love With The Pepper Dem Ministries — Says It’s ‘Gratifying’ To See Them In Action

Former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Lithur has described the showdown between two feminist groups as exciting and uplifting.

The human rights lawyer and campaigner who was appointed minister in 2013 by former President John Mahama, has opined the growth of the two opposing groups, “Pepper Dem Ministry” and “Sugar Dem Gang” as gratifying.



In an interview on TV Africa, Mrs. Lithur tagged the groups the new frontiers of gender empowerment.



“Ghanaian women still have a lot to do in terms of gender empowerment and that’s why I am so excited about ‘Pepper Dem Ministry’ and ‘Sugar Dem Gang’ because it’s a whole new frontier in terms of gender empowerment. I know some observers are concerned about the fact that they have two opposing views but that’s what diversity is all about.” She said.



“A year or two ago I was concerned about the intergenerational gap and was concerned as to whether the younger women really have the vim as well as having the same views about the need for gender empowerment. So seeing ‘Pepper Dem’ come up is so gratifying, I am so excited and with the counter ‘Sugar Dem’ is very healthy.” She added.



‘Pepper Dem Ministry’ is currently Ghana’s most popular feminist group. The group have made strong waves in the digital space with unconventional ideologies and stance in relation to women, sex, intimate relationships and marriage.



The group has the following founding executives: Efe Plange, Dr Louise Carol Donkor, Dr Ama Opoku-Agyemang, Hetty Mercer, Noelyne Mensah, Felicity Nelson and Efua Simtim. They have since poked high profile personalities including legendary politician, Joyce Aryee, broadcaster Tommy Annan-Forson and Adom FM’s Afia Pokuaa.



Covenenor of the Sugar Dem gang, Adom Fm Presenter, Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as ‘Vim Lady’ says she’s ready to stand for men and protect them from the toxic narratives being paraded by the Pepper Dem Gang. They have expressed their readiness to cook, clean and even ‘lick’ her man, provided he’s ready to ‘Sugar’ her in return.