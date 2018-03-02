Juliet Ibrahim’s Pre Birthday Photos

Related Stories Nollywood beautiful actress Juliet Ibrahim will be turning a year older in few days’ time. The actress shared some beautiful and astonishing photos to mark her birthday.



Juliet is well known for always stealing the spotlight amongst her fans with her very special and amazing photos.



Her fans have never stopped praising her on her beauty.



She will be marking her birthday on the 3rd of March prior to this; she gave the fans something to hold on till that day.



Juliet Ibrahim opted for a sultry and vintage-themed photo-shoot.



Juliet Ibrahim is in a relationship with Nigerian singer iceberg slim, and the two are in a hot and serious relationship.



Juliet Ibrahim was recently attacked by fans for calling out Nina that she also get intimate with Teddy A. She was quickly taken memory lane to remind her of how she got intimate at the beach which was filled with people.



It was also reported that her relationship with iceberg was tending towards breakup, but the two have cleared the air saying they are much more still strong together.