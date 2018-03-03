Shatta Wale Finally Nominated At Ghana Music Awards

Related Stories Dancehall heavyweight champion, Shatta Wale for the past four years has been missing in the annual Ghana Music Awards but things have changed in the 19th edition.



The ‘Dancehall King’ hitmaker after serving a ban from the awards had his name in this year’s nomination list when organisers first announced the nominees on their social media platforms.



The Zylofon Media signee was nominated for Hiplife song of the year with his hit sing, Ayoo. He battles with Nacee, Fancy Gadem, Patapaa, Sarkodie and Captain Planet. Zionfelix.net is sure the musician real name Charles Nii Armah Mensah will be nominated for more categories so let’s wait till all categories are out.



Charterhouse, organisers of the prestigious Ghana Music Awards sidelined the musician for disrespecting the awards and making damning allegations against the awards and the organisers.



The musician apologised to the scheme in 2017 but could not solve the issue since organisers felt he did not apologise to them through the right channels.



Organisers at a press briefing in Accra on February 8 told the media which included Zionfelix.net that they were yet to determine the fate of Shatta Wale for this year’s event. At long last, Shatta Wale is free forever (In Kwame Nkrumah’s voice…lol).”