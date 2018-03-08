Related Stories Rapper D-Black has strongly disagreed with actor John Dumelo’s allegations that government budgeted millions to celebrate this year’s Independence Day on Tuesday, March 6.



The rapper, born Desmond Blackmore, believes unlike the past National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, the current government didn’t spend on this year’s celebrations.



“The government didn’t budget millions to celebrate Ghana Independence this year bros. Presido said nope! No need. However, last 2,3,4,5 years ago ….,” D-Black said in a response to John Dumelo, who said Ghana has nothing to celebrate as it turned 61 on Tuesday, March 6.



John Dumelo, who campaigned for the NDC in the 2016 elections, in a tweet on Tuesday, stated that it is a total waste of money to celebrate Independence Day when people lack schools and computers to study.



“On 2nd thoughts, there’s nothing to celebrate. Pupils lie on their stomachs to study in Yikurugu, UER (Upper East Region), teachers teach IT with no computers all over the country etc. Yet we budget millions to celebrate 6th March? Ghana without aid starts with us getting our priorities straight,” he said.



After D-Black’s rebuttal of John Demelo’s claim, the actor quizzed the rapper, “You know the budget?”



D-Black, who had declared support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 elections, quickly retorted, “Budget for…? What actually is going on?… What exactly is the government doing…? Bro, this is the quietest Ghana Independence I’ve seen in years.”



Not satisfied, Mr Dumelo quickly responded, “Ah Black paaaa….let’s meet again next year wai.”



D-Black alleged that the NDC government spent more on such celebrations during their tenure.



“Make the people of Ghana list the ridiculous expenses made on Ghana Independence in previous years for u. And then compare. the past government during the era of dumsor spent on scarves, cloth, celebration concerts etc when business were failing and basic necessities for the people were.”









