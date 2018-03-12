We’re Not Bailing Stonebwoy Out - Asamoah Gyan

Related Stories Captain of Black Stars Asamoah Gyan has dismissed reports making rounds that he (Asamoah Gyan) and his management are trying to bailout Dancehall musician Stonebwoy with $2 million from Zylofon media.



This comes in the wake of reports of tension between Stonebwoy and Zylofon media after the signing of his 'rival' Shatta Wale unto the same label.



Over the weekend it was reported that the Dancehall musician Stonebwoy and Zylofon's artist manager, Bulldog, got engaged in an altercation on Saturday night at the Champs Bar in Accra which ended in gunshots being fired.



But In a statement signed by Sammy Anim Addo, the management states that the Captain Asamoah Gyan has a very good personal and working relationship with the Dancehall artiste and the CEO of Zylofon media Nana Appiah Mensah which the Asamoah Gyan team is interested in keeping same positively strong and ongoing.



“We are asking the publishers to retract and withdraw the fake news from circulation immediately. Mr Asamoah Gyan hasn’t been approached by any representation from Stonebwoy nor does he want to engage in controversy (if any) between the said artiste and the Zylofon Media” the statement said further.



Read below the full statement



The management of Mr. Asamoah Gyan’s Office have read the false or fake news which places Mr. Gyan into the Stonebwoy and Zylofon Media “fracas.”



We want to state emphatically that Mr. Asamoah Gyan has very good personal and working relationship with Stonebwoy and Mr. Nana Appiah, the CEO of Zylofon Media. Mr. Asamoah Gyan is deeply interested in keeping same positively strong and ongoing.



We are asking the publishers to retract and withdraw the fake news from circulation immediately. Mr. Asamoah Gyan hasn’t been approached by any representation from Stonebwoy nor does he want to engage in controversy (if any) between the said artiste and the Zylofon Media.



We have drawn our legal team’s attention to this fake news and palpable untruth. Effective today we are advising the publisher(s) of this story to desist from circulating this falsehood and to retract and apologize to Mr. Asamoah Gyan immediately.



We need good press and information on and about the public spirited and selfless works Mr. Asamoah Gyan continues to undertake or perform for our country, Mother Ghana.



Signed

Sammy Anim Addo