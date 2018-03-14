Zylofon Media Will Collapse - Mark Okraku Mantey

Related Stories Programs Director at Hitz FM, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has said that the unprofessional behavior of some Zylofon Media staff will bring down the company.



According to him, it’s not all about signing big names in the music industry but also hiring competent resource people to run the day to day affairs of the company.



The CEO of Slip Music, made the comments on Joy FM adding that he barely understand why there is so much fuss about Zylofon.



“One question we must ask is. Have we grown them? If we haven’t, I think we should be having answers to some of these things instead of every time causing sensation by splashing cash here and there,” he said.



“Take someone like Becca, she deserves to be on top, but look at her now. She’s rather fighting to stay relevant in the music industry. Can you tell me any hit song from one Zylofon artiste since they started putting them on contract?” he queried.









