Majid and Wife Meet Ryn Roberts - PHOTO

Popular Ghanaian actor Majid Michel and his wife, Virna, have finally met Yvonne Nelson's daughter, Ryn Roberts. The couple reportedly visited Yvonne and Ryn on Monday. In a photo shared on Instagram after the visit, the Michels were seen having their first known encounter with Baby Ryn.

While Virna held Ryn smiling, Majid looked on and covered his mouth with his right hand, suggesting that he was amazed at the sight of the baby. Born on October 29, 2017, Baby Ryn's birth could be described as very controversial as her mother, Yvonne, denied her pregnancy on several occasions.

As if the denial of being pregnant and the eventual delivery was not curious, news emerged after the birth of Baby Ryn that her father was Jamie Roberts, a British photographer. Many were those who criticized Yvonne Nelson for choosing to have a baby out of wedlock and also with a white man.

The criticisms worsened when a lady named Keela Harrison claimed that Jamie was her husband. But it looks like all the brouhaha surrounding the Baby Ryn's birth has died naturally.

