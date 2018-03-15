Management Bans Willie Roi From Zylofon FM?

Related Stories Willie Roi is arguably the most unpopular figure at Zylofon Media presently – and www.entertainmentgh.com has monitored how the public has called for his sacking especially when news went out that Management of the creative arts company was embarking on some house-cleaning exercise.



As anticipated by the large section of the public, the famed producer did not get the outright dismissal, however, confirmed reports indicate that Management has taken a decision on the Manager of the Zylofon Arts Club.



Willie Roi has been informed by Management to stay off all activities on live radio on Zylofon 102.1FM, with special mention of his pundit role on ‘Showbiz Agenda’, the entertainment morning show on the dial until further notice!



His commentary and outburst on the station plus his social media posts have come under severe castigation – putting his employers in the bad light almost all the time.



Head of Communications, Sammy Baah, confirmed the decision by Management when this portal, www.entertainmentgh.com reached out for verification and clarification of the news.



It is also not clear, if Willie Roi has also been barred from making appearances on other stations, but as it stands now, Management of Zylofon has directed him to concentrate on his core job – training the up and coming stars at the Zylofon Arts Club.