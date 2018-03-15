"My Baby Daddy Is Not Married" -Yvonne Nelson

Related Stories Actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson has denied rumors that she snatched someone’s husband.



Speaking to Abeiku Santana on Okay FM’s Ekwasodwoodwoo drive time program, Yvonne said her husband has said several times that he is not married.



“No! I haven’t snatched any woman’s husband. He has said it himself, several times that he is not married but it looks like you want to hear something else”.



The “House of Gold” actress however admitted that her baby daddy Jamie Roberts has been married before and he had two kids from her first marriage.



“He is not married but he has two kids from his marriage”, Yvonne stated.



After news of Yvonne Nelson’s childbirth, it emerged that her baby daddy Jamie Robert, the London based photographer was married to another woman with kids.



A Nigerian woman, Keela Harrison spoke to the Nigerian celebrity blog Instablog9ja, alleging that Yvonne has snatched her husband after she introduced her husband to Yvonne Nelson and revealed Yvonne Nelson was telling Ghanaians some lies with some of the comments she passed.



These according to Yvonne are all baseless allegations.





