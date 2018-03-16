Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal – A-Plus

Related Stories Musician Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A-Plus, has expressed dissatisfaction at a suggestion made by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, calling for a shoot-to-kill approach in dealing with illegal miners.



According to him, security agencies should rather be given the power to shoot officials deemed to be corrupt.



In a post on his social media account yesterday, A-Plus indicated that shoot-to-kill is the only way to deter corrupt officials from stealing government money.



“I also propose that we should start shooting to kill politicians who steal our money. That is the only way to deter criminal politicians from engaging in that act. When it hungry people trying to earn a living they must be shot without trial. When it’s a politician we must wait for the special prosecutor because they are special. Nonsense man!!!,” he wrote on his Facebook page.



Joseph Osei Owusu, who is the Member of Parliament for Bekwai Constituency, is recalled to have suggested that the joint military and police anti-galamsey task force fighting illegal mining in various parts of the country, adopts a shoot-to-kill approach in dealing with illegal miners destroying the country’s water resources.



He said he would have issued a directive to that effect, while making a contribution on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday.



“Extreme behavior must be met with an extreme response. We are dealing with people who are determined at every point to make their money without regards what they are doing to the environment.”



Meanwhile, Kwame A-Plus believes corrupt politicians should rather be shot and killed instead of the illegal miners.