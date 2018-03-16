I’m A Man...Yes l Have Cheated On My Wife A Few Times — Rex Omar

Related Stories Veteran musician, Rex Owusu Marfo aka Rex Omar has openly confessed that he has cheated on his wife.



The highlife legend disclosed that he has once or twice been unfaithful to his wife.



“I’ve been married to my wife for 28 years. Yes I’ve cheated on her before because I’m a man and not an Angel. She trusted me so much. Most smart women know most men can’t stay with one woman.” He said on Starr Chat with Bola Ray.



The father of four children added that his wife is ignorant about his infidelity.



“I’ve never done it for her see.



Rex Omar is currently the chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), an institution established under section 49 of the Copyright Law, Act 690 of 2005 and regulated under L.I. 1962 of 2010 to collect and distribute royalties accruing to authors and owners of copyright and neighbouring rights.



