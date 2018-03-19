Zylofon CEO Lead Adisco Students In “Jama” Session

Related Stories Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah, has paid a surprise visit to the Adisadel College in Cape Coast which happens to be his alma mater.



The visit, which was intended to inspire and motivate students to reach higher heights, nearly turned the school upside down as students trooped to the spot where Nana Appiah’s convoy was parked to see him.



As it is usual with many boys’ schools, there can be no such gathering without some ‘jama’ and Nana Appiah himself led this session.



In a video posted on Instagram, the Zylofon boss is seen out of the sunroof of his car clapping and urging the students on as they sing the ‘jama’.



Nana Appiah whose Zylofon Media has taken Ghana’s entertainment industry by storm is said to have attended Adisco between 2001 to 2004.



Apart from his business interests which include Menzgold, Brew Marketing Consulting and a host of others, he operates a philanthropic foundation called the NAM Mission.



The visit to his alma mater was part of activities of NAM Mission.





Video-





