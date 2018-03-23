John Dumelo Donates Water Pump to Alavanyo Secondary Technical School

Related Stories Actor and farmer John Dumelo have taken his philanthropic activities into the Volta region under the auspices of his ‘John Dumelo Foundation’.



As part of his #Touchinglives program, he has donated a brand new water pump to the Alavanyo Senior High Technical School today.



According to him, the pump for the only borehole water available to the school broke down some 6 weeks ago and as a result, the student has to walk several kilometers to fetch water for the school’s kitchen and for their personal use.



Melo and his team presented the water pump to the school authorities and students today 21st March 2018 and they were very happy also thank him for his kind gesture.



John took the opportunity to deliver a short speech in which he admonished the students to take their lessons seriously so as to come out as great future leader of the region and the nation as a whole.



The John Dumelo Foundation which aims at touching lives, creating employment and alleviating poverty in rural communities, also donated some medical items to 3 medical facilities in his own homeland thus, Likpe Bala, Likpe Mate, and Likpe Abgozome on 5th March 2018.









