MUSIGA Mourns C.K. Mann

The president and executives of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) have expressed their grief at the sudden death of highlife legend C.K. Mann, which occurred at the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GAPOHA) Hospital in the Western region on Tuesday.



The 83-year-old musician was one of five music heroes honoured by MUSIGA at the recent Presidential Grand Ball which had President Akufo-Addo as the special guest of honour.



According to MUSIGA President Bice Osei Kuffour, although C.K. Mann is well advanced in age and had been ill for some-time now, his death has still come as a shock to the industry.



Last year, MUSIGA also honoured C.K. Mann with the Evergreen Highlife Honour at the Ghana Music Honours & International Music Concert at the National Theatre as part of the Ghana ‘60 years on’ celebrations.



The Music Industry Honours & International Music Concert is for individuals who have been of great support and have played pivotal roles in the development and promotion of the music sector.



C.K Mann came to the prominence in the late 60s with songs like ‘Edina Benya’ after cutting his musical teeth with Kakaiku Internationals before joining the Ocean Strings and eventually establishing the Carousel 7 Band which featured Paapa Yankson, Bessa Simons, among others.



He is widely credited with popularising the coastal music of fishermen dubbed ‘Osode’ by infusing western musical instruments into it.



Some of his hit tunes are ‘Okwan Tsintsin Awar’, ‘Kolomashi’, ‘Yebeyi Wo Aye’, among many others.



In 2006, President J.A Kuffour awarded C.K. Mann the Grand Medal for his meritorious contribution to the music industry in Ghana. The final funeral rites will be announced shortly.