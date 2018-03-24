Ebony Goes Home Today

Related Stories Late sensational Dance hall songstress,Ebony Reigns will be buried today following a well-attended tribute concert held last night at the International Trade Fair Center in her honour.



Her funeral will be held at the forecourt of the State House today.



Ebony, despite her short stint on earth managed to leave her footprints in the sands of time with hit songs that continue to play louder even as she is no more.



Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng known in showbiz as Ebony, was born on February 16, 1997 and was a Ghanaian dancehall/Afrobeats artist widely known for her hit songs “Poison” and “Kupe”, she was discovered by Bullet, a member of Ruff n Smooth fame.



She met her tragic death in an accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi road with two others after paying a visit to her mother who had returned from the United Kingdom.



Damirifa Due.