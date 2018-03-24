Keche Takes Fans Down Memory Lane With ‘Pressure’ At Ebony’s Tribute Concert

Related Stories Award winning music duo, Keche laced up an exhilarating performance at Ebony’s Tribute Concert yesterday and wowed patrons with their back to back hits that made waves back in the days in Ghana and other parts of West Africa.



The ‘’Pressure” hitmakers were backed by their loyal fans through every songs dropped from “Diabetes” to “Aluguntugui” and then to their latest tune, “Next Level” whiles the DJ’s on rotation worked magic with the turntables.



The show which lasted for about hours saw engaging performances by artistes including Sarkodie, Edem, Ras Kuku, Coded of 4X4, Gemini, Donzy, Regi-Rockstone, Nana Boroo, Kurl Songz, Kwesi Arthu, Epixode, Article Wan Keche and many more.



Keche, identified in real life as Joshua Kojo Ampah (Keche Joshua) and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe (Keche Andrew) are currently signed to GB Records.



The Tribute Concert comes ahead of the final funeral rites and burial service for the late Priscila Opoku Kwarteng slated for Saturday, March 24 at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.



Ebony died in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi road while returning to Accra from Sunyani.



She is widely known for her hit songs Sponsor, Date Ur Fada, Kupe, Maame Hw3 and Hustle.











