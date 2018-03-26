‘Your Mother’ - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh 'Insults' Singer

Related Stories Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has been in the news lately for all sort of reasons since the unfortunate demise of dancehall diva, Ebony Reigns.



At the final funeral rites of the late songstress held Saturday at the State House, the founder of UK-based World Miracle Outreach said he paid for the casket of Ebony.



Apart from the casket, the renowned preacher, who met the singer days before she passed on, also revealed that he took care of the mortuary bills – a statement that has received heavy backlash from a section of the public.



Delivering a sermon at the thanksgiving service of the late musician at the forecourt of the State House March, 25, 2018, the Evangelist ‘insulted’ a singer who was helping him to sing a song he had raised.



He said, “Mr. Maxwel, are you the one preaching or it’s me? Onye. Come and stand here.”



The respected preacher quickly jump to his own defence to justify his comment by arguing that the insult can be found in 2Kings 3:14 in the Holy Bible.



He said, “It’s in the Bible, Onye is in the bible and its means your mother. It’s in 2Kings 3:14. There are a lot of things in the Bible. This insult was said by Elisha after he was provoked by some rebellious kings”.



The amused congregants could not help but laugh as the Minister’s at the minister’s words.