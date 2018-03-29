I'll Beat Anyone Who Insults Me - Ebony's look-alike Threatens

Related Stories Akosua Kyeremanteng, the lady who has been referred to as ‘Ebony's look-alike’ has sent a strong warning to her critics.



Akosua who looks a bit like the late Ebony Reigns took to her social media page and threatened to beat anyone who comes on her page to insult her.



It would be recalled that after Ebony died, she was spotted at her one-week memorial dressed like the late Ebony.



In an interview, she indicated that she knew Ebony and had always liked her and her songs.



What probably enraged Ghanaians was the fact that after the interview at Ebony’s one-week memorial, organisers of her tribute concert went ahead to invite her to perform one of the late artiste's songs.



Many condemned her action claiming she was using the fact that she looked like Ebony to climb the fame ladder.



This did not go down well with her, making her take to her Facebook page to sound strong warning to Ghanaians.



Read her unedited post below:



“Well Bitches enough is enough, de insults is too much here I didn't Force Anybody to call me By dat name and am not Forcing myself to become like Her ..Moreover am a nursing Worker I don't beg B4 I eat .So be Warned if I catch Any Rat Gossiping about Mhe again ..I swear unless de person kills me cos I go beat de person basaaaaa.



















Source: ghanaweb.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.