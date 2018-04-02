'Girls Allegedly Raped At Flavour's Concert

Related Stories NIGERIA: On Saturday, singer Flavour hosted his own concert 'Flavour of Africa' in Enugu state. However, allegations of sexual assault at the music event have begun to emerge on twitter. Hopefuly the authorities will investigate and secure justice for the victims by prosecuting the criminals involved.











