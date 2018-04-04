There’s No Special Christian, Everybody Is A Child Of God – Josh Laryea

Josh Laryea Related Stories Reverend Josh Laryea has sent a word of caution to all Christians especially pastors to desist from living lifestyles that create the impression that they are immune to temptations.



According to him, nobody is a special Christian to be immune to temptation but it’s only the grace of God that sustains us all.



“Sometimes we think men of God are God but they are not God, they are men of God, human that God is using with flesh and blood but sometimes, some men of God make people feel inferior by their way of life, its grace that keeps all of us”



He said every believer has access to God equally and that believers of the New Testament are priests and share in the priesthood of Christ.



“Every believer is a priest because we reconcile the world to God by preaching the message of reconciliation and so we all have equal access to God”.



Rev. Laryea was addressing issues about his suspension from the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) a year ago.



It will be recalled that barely a year ago, he was suspended from the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) after being accused of allegedly harassing some female members of the church.



The gospel singer said, that incident has drawn him closer to God and made him accept what he has in terms of family ties.



“Nobody is immune to temptation, we are all humans,” he said.