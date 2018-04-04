Becca Unfollows Everyone On Instagram Following 'Bleach' Reports?

Related Stories Afro pop songstress Rebecca Acheampong popularly known as ‘Becca’ has deleted most of her pictures on Instagram and posted black and white pictures of her on Instagram following bleaching rumour.



Could it be that the 33-year old singer is just a lover of monochrome or it is a deliberate attempt to sway people’s attention off her alleged skin bleaching?



Well our guesses might be different, but the Ultimate entertainment desk has seen a sudden change and trend on the “African Woman” hit singer’s page on Instagram @BeccaAfrica



As much as any individual cannot go without noticing the hourglass-shaped of Becca, we cannot also go without noticing that Becca with over ten years experience in the music and entertainment industry, has deleted most of her pictures on her page leaving her with just 43 pictures.



The singer who prides herself as a humanitarian now edits her pictures into black and white.



Her fans have been wondering if it's an attempt to avoid people from comparing her old pictures with her new pictures.



Another change noticed is that Becca has unfollowed everyone leaving her with 1.1 million following.