Gloria Sarfo Melts Hearts Of Veteran Actors With Birthday Handout

Famed Ghanaian actress and television presenter, Gloria Sarfo decides to veer from the norm by celebrating her birthday with veteran actors who paved the way for the new generation.



And as part of marking their day a happy one, Gloria moved around with a team to visit about eight veterans – William Addo, Paa George, Prince Yawson (Waakye) Fred Amugi, Grace Omaboe (Maame Dokono), Dzifa, Grace Nortey and Sam Adjetefio (of Taxi Driver Fame) to present hampers and cash to them.



What was meant to be joyous moments with these veterans was met with emotional expressions of their bitterness which clearly point fingers to the neglection they face in the industry.



Paa George lamented on how the industry is giving them the cold shoulder. Instead of using them to play roles of elderly people in movies and commercials, movie makers are rather going for the young actors and are using makeup to transform them into old people for roles which should be played by them (veteran actors).



Actors like Sam Adjetefio has a great catalogue movie, series and commercials we have enjoyed over the years. Grace Omaboe has also coined and presented the nation with an educational yet entertaining television program, By The Fire Side and featured in numerous movies. Same with Prince Yawson and the rest of them.