Shatta Wale Buys An Expensive Mansion For Shatta Michy

Related Stories Ghanaian Dancehall act, Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale, has purchased a new mansion for his longtime girlfriend, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah widely known as Shatta Michy to prove his love for her.



The ‘Ayoo’ song maker, through a Facebook post announced the new gift he had bought for his baby mama to the rest of the world.



Shatta Wale posted the post with a lovely picture of Shatta Michy saying, “Shatta Michy congrats …you deserve this new mansion I bought …You hussled for it .. #champioooon #Zylofon #bossbaker #SM #Storm#SolashEnt #Asuoden #LBE #ZYLOFONMUSIC #ZYLOFONMEDIA #SM #ZYLOFONSHATTAS#NAMMISSION #SMDIVASWOMENPOWERMENT.”



