Can I Release A Song For You? - Shatta Wale To Mensah Otabil

He made this revelation on a post made by Reverend Mensah Otabil on micro-blogging site Twitter.



"Beware of people who criticize you out of envy or jealousy; who pretend to have your interest at heart, but are secretly undermining your efforts.



May God give you the discernment to choose the right people into your life; people who will help you achieve your destiny", Pastor Otabil tweeted.



"Daddy I want to do a song for you…plssss….Thank you and may GOD continue to bless you with so much wisdom.." Shatta Wale replied to Otabil's post. Source: Ghbase.com