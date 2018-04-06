I Am Eyeing BET Awards – Gifty Osei

Related Stories Ghanaian gospel musician, Gifty Osei, popularly known as Empress One has said she dreams of winning a Black Entertainment Television (BET) award in her musical career.



She made the revelation in an interview with host Ohemaa Woyeje on Adom FM’s ‘Work and Happiness’ show, Thursday.



Asked why she doesn’t conform to the status quo of other gospel musicians, Empress One said “I want to be at a certain level where I will be nominated at the BET Awards…”



According to her, most of the gospel musicians in the country are limiting their prowess in the music industry.



She therefore cautioned her fellow industry players to shun paying attention to critics on social media since it will not take them far.



“If you pay attention to everything on the internet, you will fall sick and die. I am just who I am and I am modifying it. We are limiting ourselves. There is no old way. We only modify things…” Gifty told Ohemaa Woyeje.