Van Vicker Flaunts Gorgeous Family On Social Media

Related Stories Renowned Ghanaian actor Joseph Van Vicker better known as Van vicker shared a photo of his gorgeous family on social media and his fans can't have enough of it.



He shared the photo of his family on Wednesday, April 4 and got social media 'frenzy'.



'The mummy's daughter 'movie star got married to his lovely wife Adjoa Vicker in 2003 and a proud father of three children; two daughters and a son.



According to Ghana's 'Brad Pitt' he never thought of having a family 14 years ago and admonished that they are the best thing that has ever happened to him .



In a series of instagram posts, he described his family as "a loving they are "and recounted how far the journey has been for him and his family.



"This photograph was taken over the weekend. In my hands I couldn't help but stare. Family is such a beautiful thing man. 14 years ago my perspective was different. I can not trade this for anything, nothing is worth it. Family is everything. Reciprocate the love. Electrify the care. Cherish the bond. #theyounggodfather", he wrote on one of the photos.