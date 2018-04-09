Most Excelling Ghanaian Musicians Belong To NPP- Fredyma

Related Stories Renowned Ghanaian music producer and sound engineer, Fred Kyei Mensah popularly called Fredyma have stated that most Ghanaian musicians who have excelled in their respective careers owe their success to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, musicians who are usually attached to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have a bleak future in their music careers but refused to mention specific names.



Fredyma also went ahead to say though he cannot explain the rationale why musicians who belong to the NPP excel because it has been so far many years urging those who wish to blossom in the careers who want to join the NPP since it has been the norm for so many years.



He used Veteran musician Lucky Mensah as an example saying Lucky Mensah suffered when he joined the NDC until he switched to the NPP.



“All artistes in Ghana be it circular or gospel who have excelled in their career belong to the NPP. Musicians who belong to the NDC usually do not excel in their career. I cannot explain why musicians who belong to the NPP excel because it has been so far many years but musicians who want to excel must join the NPP since it has been the norm since for so many years”, he said



