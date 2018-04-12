Gifty Osei Tipped To Win Gospel Artiste Of The Year Award

Related Stories Gospel artiste Gifty Osei has been tipped to win the gospel artiste of the year award at this year’s edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) slated for Saturday, April 14 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).



Many people, including music industry players, are clamouring for the ‘Adom’ hitmaker to win the gospel artiste of the year award.



They believe that Gifty Osei’s hard work in the industry in the year under review will earn her the award.



Gifty Osei, who is also known in the gospel music scene as Empress 1, is vying for the gospel artiste of the year award with Nacee, Joe Mettle, Ceccy Twum, Celestine Donkor and Patience Nyarko.



In a statement, Gifty Osei urged all her fans and gospel music lovers to vote massively for her to enable her to win the two awards, especially the gospel artiste of the year.



In a chat with BEATWAVES yesterday, the host of Adom Live Worship on Adom FM, Kwamena Idan, who is campaigning for Gifty Osei, stated that even though there are some key contenders for the gospel artiste of the year category, Gifty Osei stands a chance of winning the award because Ghanaians love her songs and stagecraft.



On record, Gifty Osei has been nominated in the gospel artiste of the year category for four times and has won it once.