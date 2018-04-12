Related Stories Ghanaian hiplife music group, VVIP, has announced preparations for its 20th anniversary celebration in the music industry in Ghana.



The group which has produced a number of hit songs will officially launch the ‘VVIP @ 20’ anniversary celebration on Friday, April 27 at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra.



As part of the celebration, the group will host a major live musical concert in Accra, which will feature a number of award-winning Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes.



The group has won a number of awards and performed on a number of local and international platforms in the last 20 years.



The event will be used to not only announce the programme lined up for the anniversary celebration but to brief the media about some of the group’s ongoing projects.



It is being organised with support from Axiss Shipping and Rigworld Traning Centre.



The group is the brain behind a number of activities such as the annual ‘Sallahfest’, sanitation and drug abuse campaign, among others.



The group will establish a charity fund this year to support mothers and children in the Zongo communities in the capital.



VVIP, formerly known as VIP (Vision In Progress), is made up of Zeal (Abdul Hamid Ibrahim), Prodigal (Joseph Nana Ofori) and Reggie Rockstone (Reginald Osei).



The original VIP group was made up of Friction, Promzy, Lazy, Prodigal and Bone.



Friction and Bone quit the group, leaving the trio – Promzy, Lazy and Prodigal.



The three churned out several hits together until 2013 when Promzy also left the group.



Reggie Rockstone joined the remaining two and renamed the group VVIP.



VIP/VVIP has songs like ‘Yede Aba’, ‘Daben Na Odo Beba’, ‘Ahomka Wom’, ‘Selfie,’ ‘Skolom’, among many others.