Sarkodie Hails Patapaa’s Strong Brand

Related Stories Rapper Sarkodie has hailed Patapaa indicating that his brand is a strong brand.



Patapaa has become the subject of trolls after he lost out on the Most Popular song of the year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and a photo of his over sized suit hit the internet.



Patapaa stormed out of the venue for the event and later indicated in an interview that Fancy Gadam had dolled out some cash to the organizers to win the Vodafone Ghana Music of the year.



In a post defending the Patapaa brand, Sarkodie indicated that “That Patapaa brand is strong and if you know very well about branding you will agree … He keeps it organic”.



