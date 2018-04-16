Criss Waddle On Why Most Slay Queens Could Not Attend VGMA 2018

Criss Waddle Related Stories Rapper Criss Waddle has blamed the absence of “slay queens” at this year’s VGMA on the fact that prices of tickets sky rocketed.



This year’s Red Carpet recorded low patronage by ladies and photos available seems not to have recorded loads of awkward dresses.



Revealing this secret in a post on his Twitter page, the bank roller of of AMG Business indicated that “Because VGMA tickets went up to 500 Ghana Cedis this Year,Most Slay Queens missed it,we have suffered enough”.



The 19th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards took place at Accra International Conference Center. The event was hosted by actor John Dumelo and television personality, Berla Mundi.



Late Dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns was adjudged the Artiste of the Year making her the fist female to achieve that feat.



Source: mynews Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.