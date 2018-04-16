Shatta Wale Gives More Updates On His Fight With Michy

Related Stories This all seems like an elaborate publicity stunt which would pass away soon, these two people are sick.



Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy set social media ablaze last night with claims that the other has been abusing them in their relationship.



Shatta Mitchy posted a picture of herself with a message stating someone who we think is Wale is ungrateful, a hypocrite and many other things.



That’s after Wale had already posted–saying: “When a woman chase you with a Knife ..DAWG AM …..!!!!!! Boys be wise ….Am done ..The wise will understand !!!!!!!!”



Shatta Wale has given more details on this alleged fight, writing on social media that Michy has been hurting herself to portray him as a bad person because she knows people will believe it about him due to the way he behaves in the industry.



He also alleged that she slapped him in front of her own mum whilst holding a knife. “Woman kakai eeeeiii abeg come back again with better lies,” he posted.



These two are probably starved of attention after making no news at the VGMAs.



Check out the post below…



“One of my biggest mistake in Life Is believing people will show me the same love I have shown them..You always cut yourself either with blade or burn urself or sometimes break bottles and glasses to still hurt yourself for the outside world to believe it cuz of the way of life I live in the industry.So people will say and I quote :Abi shatta dierrr the way Ibe basabasa he go fit do am ” my God I worship does not sleep for people like you to tarnish his image…He has never made me lost a battle..The empire is my witness on how I have kept this in me for so long..Woman kakai eeeeiii abeg come back again with better lies CUZ TODAY YOU SLAPPED ME INFRONT OF YOUR OWN MOTHER HOLDING A KNIFE TOO… What a wow !!!! Clap for yourself ..Julio bone etc are my witnesses ..Good night Ghana 🇬🇭!!!”